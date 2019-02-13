Disaster Unemployment Assistance Available to Workers Affected by Earthquake

JUNEAU, Alaska — Workers whose source of income has been affected by the November 2018 earthquake may be eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) benefits if they are self-employed or are not eligible for the state’s regular unemployment insurance program.
“In response to a request for federal assistance by Governor Dunleavy, areas affected by the Nov. 30, 2018, earthquake have officially been declared a disaster area,” said Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Dr. Tamika L. Ledbetter. “Alaskans living or working within the Municipality of Anchorage, Kenai Peninsula Borough, and Matanuska-Susitna Borough areas, who are unable to work as a direct result of the disaster, may be eligible to receive these DUA benefits.”
Individuals may qualify for DUA if they:
Applicants may be eligible for up to $370 per week for up to 35 weeks beginning the week of Dec. 2, 2018. Individuals living in the impacted areas and were affected by the earthquake can apply for benefits by calling (888) 252-2557 or (907) 269-4700 Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Applications for DUA must be submitted by March 14, 2019.
Applicants will need to provide their social security number, contact information for their most recent employer and dates worked. Unemployed and self-employed applicants should be prepared to provide documentation regarding their wages or self-employment earnings.
For more information:
Pam Frenette, Disaster Unemployment Assistance Coordinator
(907) 465-1152
Pamela.Frenette@alaska.gov