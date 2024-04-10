Disaster Unemployment Assistance Now Available For Qualified Individuals In City And Borough Of Wrangell





JUNEAU — Residents within the City and Borough of Wrangell affected by the severe storm, landslides, and mudslides that occurred on November 20, 2023, may qualify for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA).

In response to a request for federal assistance by the Wrangell Cooperative Association, the City and Borough of Wrangell, effected by the disaster that occurred on Nov. 20, 2023, has officially been declared a disaster area, and individuals residing in the disaster area may qualify for DUA.

Individuals in the disaster area may qualify for DUA if they have experienced any of the following:

They have exhausted entitlement to regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits;

Worked or were self-employed or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment in an area covered by the disaster declaration;

Became unemployed or unable to work as a direct result of the disaster;

Are unable to reach their place of employment or business as a direct result of the disaster;

Cannot work due to an injury caused by the disaster; or

Have become the major support of the household due to a death directly related to the disaster.

Applicants may be eligible for $144 to $370 per week for up to 42 weeks beginning the week of Dec. 2, 2023. Applicants must first apply for regular UI benefits by calling (888) 252-2557 or (907) 269-4700, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Applications for DUA must be submitted no later than May 9, 2024.

Applicants will need to provide their social security number, contact information for their most recent employer, and dates worked. Unemployed and self-employed applicants should be prepared to provide documentation about their wages or self-employment earnings. Eligible earnings documentation would be the most recent federal tax records for tax year 2023, proof of employment prior to the disaster, or documents showing pending employment impacted by the disaster.

For more information about DUA, read the DUA Handbook here.

Reference: FEMA-4763-DR issued on March 15, 2024.

