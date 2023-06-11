Discussion on Changes to NWS Alaska Weather TV Program

Join AFN for a discussion with Scott Lindsey, Regional Director for NOAA/NWS Alaska Region Headquarters on Monday, June 12 at 1:00 p.m. The discussion will cover a Service Change Notification informing the public that the final Alaska Weather TV broadcast will air on June 30, 2023. Starting July 1, NWS will share the updated video content on their official YouTube channel for NWS Alaska: https://www.youtube.com/@nwsalaska.

There will be an opportunity to provide feedback on ways to improve services to Alaska’s rural and Alaska Native communities.

They are particularly interested to learn:

1) Current sources of weather or climate information that rural Alaskan residents use;

2) Any additional weather or climate information that is needed but is not currently available;

3) What sources of communication are used to receive weather information;

4) Suggestions for addressing coverage gaps in rural communities; and

5) The impacts of replacing the television broadcast with a web-based version.