Disgruntled Customer Shoots up Oklahoma City Taco Bell over Taco Sauce

Alaska Native News Jan 2, 2019.

An Oklahoma man opened fire at the drive-thru of a Taco Bell restaurant on Monday after the drive-thru attendant forgot to include taco sauce packets in his order, it was reported by the Oklahoma Police Department on New Year’s Eve.

The man, as yet unidentified, went through the drive-thru portion of the popular Mexican-style chain restaurant at about 1:25 am on Monday morning and placed an order, picked it up, and drove away. But, within moments, the disgruntled customer came back through the drive-thru and began yelling at the employees before pulling out a firearm and opening fire on the building.







The employees at the restaurant raced to the restroom and huddled there as the gunman, only described as a black man wearing a green hoodie, entered the building and rooted around behind the counter.

No one was injured in the incident and police are still seeking the suspect.