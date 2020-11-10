Lauren Gilliam | Office of the Governor">

Division of Elections to Begin Absentee Ballot Count

on Nov 10, 2020.


(Juneau, AK) – Monday Alaska Lieutenant Governor Kevin Meyer, with the Alaska Division of Elections, released the schedule for conducting absentee ballot counts on Tuesday, November 10th. Updated counts will be released twice daily: at 5:00pm AKST and again at close of business.

“It is the mission of my office and the Division of Elections to ensure public confidence in the electoral process by administering elections with the highest level of professional standards, integrity, security, accuracy, and fairness,” said Lt. Governor Meyer. “With a record amount of absentee ballots issued, and an outstanding amount of early voter turnout, we are taking very seriously our role in tabulating all ballots.”



Region I – Starting at 10:00am

  • Absentee – Full Count only
    • HD 29 through 10/28
    • HD 34 through 10/29
  • Questioned – All counts
    • HD 29 and 34
  • Early Votes
    • HD 29-30 and 34 cast 10/30 – 11/3

Region II-A – Starting at 9:30am

  • Absentee received through 10/31 – Full Count only
    • HD 15-16, 19-21
  • Early Votes
    • HD 14-16, 19-21, 26-27 cast 10/31-11/3

Region II-MS – Starting at 9am

  • Absentee received through 11/1 – Full Count only
    • HD 7-8, 10-12
  • Questioned – All counts
    • No questioned
  • Early Votes
    • HD 7-8, 10-12 cast 10/30 – 11/3

 Region III – Starting at 9am

  • Absentee received through 11/4 – Full Count only
    • HD 1-6 and 9
  • Questioned – All counts
    • HD 1-6 and 9 and his precincts from 39 and 40
  • Early Votes for all districts cast 10/30 – 11/3

Region IV – not counting on 11/10

The next count day will be announced today, November 10th.

