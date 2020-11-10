Division of Elections to Begin Absentee Ballot Count

(Juneau, AK) – Monday Alaska Lieutenant Governor Kevin Meyer, with the Alaska Division of Elections, released the schedule for conducting absentee ballot counts on Tuesday, November 10th. Updated counts will be released twice daily: at 5:00pm AKST and again at close of business.
“It is the mission of my office and the Division of Elections to ensure public confidence in the electoral process by administering elections with the highest level of professional standards, integrity, security, accuracy, and fairness,” said Lt. Governor Meyer. “With a record amount of absentee ballots issued, and an outstanding amount of early voter turnout, we are taking very seriously our role in tabulating all ballots.”
Region I – Starting at 10:00am
Region II-A – Starting at 9:30am
Region II-MS – Starting at 9am
Region III – Starting at 9am
Region IV – not counting on 11/10
The next count day will be announced today, November 10th.
