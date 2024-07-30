Public Assistance launches client portal – Alaska Connect





ANCHORAGE — The Division of Public Assistance (DPA) has launched the first phase of their online client portal, called Alaska Connect. Alaska Connect enables those who currently participate in public assistance programs, as well as those who want to apply, the ability to do so online from a smart phone or computer, rather than using long paper applications.

Alaska Connect is being rolled out in steps. The first step, launched last week, allows clients to apply for any public assistance program, renew their benefits, report changes and upload documents from one central location. We anticipate this will drastically cut down on the time it takes a client to apply for or renew their benefits and will provide DPA staff with more complete applications.

The next steps will enable clients to check the status of their applications and review notices.

“This client portal is part of our continued modernization effort funded and supported by the Legislature and Governor Mike Dunleavey,” said Deb Ethridge, Director of Public Assistance. “We are committed to ensuring Alaskans can interact with our staff in a more efficient way and get determinations on their cases without additional delays.”

Alaska Connect can be accessed via MyAlaska or the DPA website. Clients can still apply for public assistance programs using the standard processes found on the DPA website, in person at DPA offices, or using the Virtual Call Center at 800-478-7778.

# # #



