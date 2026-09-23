‘Do I Drive Them Into Hell?’ Trump Again Threatens to ‘Annihilate’ Iran in Genocidal UN Speech











“Trump doesn’t know how to end the war he started with Iran,” said one critic. “He’s so desperate that he’s threatening war crimes in front of the entire United Nations.”



In a rambling, lie-laden speech Tuesday to world leaders gathered at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, US President Donald Trump again threatened to “annihilate” Iran if its leaders don’t agree to a deal to end the illegal war of choice he started nearly seven months ago in the Middle Eastern country.

“I have a big decision to make,” Trump said. “Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before, maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world? Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?”

“Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness or generations?” the president continued. “But I believe we’ll make a deal right after the election because it doesn’t make sense for them not to. They’re waiting to see how I do in the midterm election. What they don’t realize is that I’m not running. I did that already and won in a landslide.”

“Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic […] do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival…” Trump doesn’t know how to end the war he started with Iran. He’s so desperate that he’s threatening war crimes in front of the entire United Nations. [image or embed] — American Bridge 21st Century (@ab21.bsky.social) September 22, 2026 at 7:38 AM

Trump has repeatedly threatened to destroy Iran—a country of over 90 million people—since his first term. However, his latest menacing remarks raised eyebrows for their brazeness on the world stage.

“It’s one thing to make genocidal threats against a nation on social media. It’s another thing to do it from the podium of the UN,” University of Colorado Law School associate professor Maryam Jamshidi said on X. “That’s what Donald Trump just did. He used his speech at the UN to threaten Iran with annihilation.”

While Jamshidi urged UN Secretary-General António Guterres and member states to condemn Trump’s threat, independent journalist Taylor Noakes said of Trump that “what’s particularly sad about this (aside from the fact he’ll likely never be prosecuted for war crimes) is how so many leaders of other liberal democracies have stood by and done nothing while the Americans make a mockery of the UN as an instrument for global order.”

The Democratic veterans group VoteVets accused Trump of “casually contemplating war crimes in front of the entire UN [General] Assembly,” calling his threat “deranged and dangerous.”

Journalist Mehdi Hasan said: “For shame. The president of the United States goes to the United Nations and threatens genocide against a UN member state in front of the world. This is where we’re at.”

Matt Duss, executive vice president at the Center for International Policy and a former adviser to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), called Trump’s comments “dangerously unhinged.”

“Such rhetoric is not merely reckless, it is a criminal threat of genocide against an entire nation,” he added. “US lawmakers and US partners around the world should condemn Trump’s remarks and take all due steps to bring an end to the war on Iran.”

Trump didn’t just openly mull committing war crimes, he groundlessly boasted in his speech that the US “has carried out dozens of strikes on cartel drug boats, destroying 97% of the drugs coming into the ocean and sea.”

Citing data from US Southern Command and Trump administration officials, The New York Times says that at least 234 people have been killed in a minimum of 70 strikes on boats allegedly smuggling drugs in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean. The administration has provided no solid evidence to support its trafficking allegations. Regional leaders and relatives of victims contend that at least some people killed in the strikes were fishers with no narcotrafficking ties. Legal experts assert that the attacks violate international law regardless of whether or not the targeted vessels were engaged in drug trafficking.

Trump’s speech was laced with demonstrably false or unfounded statements, including an accusation that the Iranian government killed 72,000 people this year, that his invasion of Venezuela and abduction of President Nicolás Maduro left the US with “more than 60% of the oil in the world,” that his administration “ended the war in Gaza,” and that he settled eight wars.

“Donald Trump’s maniacal rant before the UN General Assembly today, complete with ridiculous braggadocio, narcissistic puffery, an almost unbroken line of absurd, demonstrable lies, open criminality, and deranged, murderous threats, should awaken even the most cowardly and complicit among world leaders that their attempts at appeasement of Trump and the tyrannical axis that he leads can only result in further aggression, economic terrorism, murder, and genocide,” said Craig Mokhiber, a former senior UN official who resigned in protest of what he described as the world body’s failure to stop Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

“The world must unite to counter the threat and to defend peace, human rights, and the rule of law,” he added, “which are, after all, declared purposes of the UN.”

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