Adam Pringle Sentenced for the March 2022 Murder of Keenan Wegener

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At trial, the evidence showed Pringle and Rocero beat Wegener with an 8-pound, metal sledgehammer, stood on Wegener’s neck and chest, then stuffed his body in a tote. Wegener died of asphyxia and blunt force trauma. Officers with the Alaska Pretrial Services Division (PED) discovered Wegener’s body in an East Anchorage home two days after the killing. This case was investigated by the Anchorage Police Department’s Homicide Unit. Victims for Justice provided support to Mr. Wegener’s family.

This case was prosecuted by Anchorage Assistant District Attorneys Ashley D. McGraw and Nolan Gerlach, with paralegal assistance of Kimberly Smith and Aryel Dilley.