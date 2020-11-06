DOLWD announces release of Lost Wages Assistance benefits

JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development is announcing issuance of the Lost Wages Assistance benefit beginning Nov. 6, 2020.
Over the past six months, the Department of Labor and Workforce Development has implemented eight distinct federal and state program changes helping Alaskans with additional financial resources and extended periods of eligibility. Close to $1 billion in combined federal and state money has been distributed through the Unemployment Insurance (UI) program since March 1, 2020.
“As the leader of the Department of Labor and Workforce Development, I am pleased that this funding is now ready to be disbursed at a critical time to help Alaskans impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Commissioner Dr. Tamika L. Ledbetter.
Alaska’s application for the FEMA funding was formally approved in early September. At the time of approval, the State of Alaska announced a six to eight week timeframe for implementation, and began working with USDOL and FEMA to adhere to new program requirements. The federal guidance included a requirement to account for and report these payments separately since they are not considered unemployment benefits.
“As stewards of public funding, it is my duty to ensure that our systems operate with integrity and accuracy,” said Commissioner Ledbetter.
The period of eligibility is the week ending Aug. 1, 2020, through Sept. 5, 2020, for filers who were eligible for at least $100 in weekly UI benefits during that time.
“This has been a challenging time like no other, and we are committed to helping Alaskans with the tools needed to be successful,” said Commissioner Ledbetter. “If you are out of work or interested in exploring new career opportunities and training, please connect with the Department’s Reemployment Services. Alaska Job Center Network (AJCN) is reporting job openings across all industries with higher demand in the healthcare, education, retail and seafood industries.”
To connect with a job counselor, call (877) 724-2539.
