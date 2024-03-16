Don’t Let Your Luck Run Out by Driving Impaired





(Anchorage, AK) —If you are wearing green and celebrating this St. Patrick’s Day, make sure you and your friends get home safely by designating a sober driver, calling a cab, or spending the night. On St. Patrick’s Day there will be additional Alaska State Troopers on patrol looking for intoxicated and dangerous drivers across Alaska’s roadways.

“We understand people are looking for a reason to celebrate, and we want Alaskans to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day, but we also want to impress upon everyone the importance of safe and sober driving,” stated Colonel Mo Hughes, Director of the Alaska State Troopers. “Your luck will run out if you choose to get behind the wheel while buzzed, drunk, or high.”

This special enforcement period will run March 17 and 18, 2024. Funding for increased patrol efforts comes from grants distributed by the Alaska Highway Safety Office.

Motorists who see someone driving dangerously are encouraged to call in a REDDI – Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately – by calling 911. To learn more about REDDI, visit http://www.dot.alaska.gov/stwdplng/hwysafety/REDDI.shtml

