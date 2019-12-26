DOT&PF Launches New Enhanced 511 Traveler Information System

New system launches Friday, Dec. 27 at 4 a.m.
(JUNEAU, Alaska) – On Friday, Dec. 27, at 4 a.m., the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) will launch a new enhanced 511 Traveler Information System. 511.alaska.gov will be mobile optimized, customizable, and include crowdsourced travel information. There is also a new 5-1-1 phone system.
The new 511.alaska.gov website is responsive and user-friendly on all device screen sizes. Travelers can also access the information they use most, including personalized route details and traffic cameras using my511. The new 511 Alaska mobile app features a hands-free mode and notifications for your route.
The new website will include automated data generated from several sources including integration with the Waze app so other drivers can provide travel information, National Weather Service forecasts, and traffic speed data from HERE.
Travelers will be able to access the new enhanced 511 system 511 Alaska apps after Friday, Dec. 27, at 4 a.m., by:
Travelers who use the current 511 system will need to do two things:
The Alaska 511 system provides travelers with statewide traffic and road condition reporting. In 2019, the 511.Alaska.gov website was used by 446,834 travelers, the 511 phone system received 68,269 calls and the mobile app was downloaded 9,031 times.