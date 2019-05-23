DOT&PF Offices Closed May 24 & 27

- Home
DOT&PF offices will be closed to the public on Friday, May 24 and Monday, May 27. May 24 is an unpaid furlough day, to reduce state expenses, and May 27 is Memorial Day holiday. Staff with the Alaska Marine Highway System, Measurement Standards and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, airports, and maintenance and operations crews will work as needed to keep Alaska moving.