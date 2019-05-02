DOT&PF Opens McCarthy Road to Public Travel

(FAIRBANKS, Alaska) – McCarthy Road is now open to public travel for the summer season and will be regularly maintained until October 1.
Conditions on the unpaved, 60-mile road, which runs between the communities of Chitina and McCarthy, will remain fair to difficult throughout the summer season. Drivers can expect a 35 mile-per-hour speed limit, major rutting, rocks in the road, potholes, and soft shoulders. Current conditions are fair with a rough driving surface in areas.
Drivers are encouraged to prepare for remote travel by bringing appropriate emergency supplies including food and water, a first aid kit, extra seasonally-appropriate clothing, and spare tires. No services are available along the road.
Seasonal weight restrictions are in effect and can be checked here.
Photo: Highway map of McCarthy Road. Image-Public Domain