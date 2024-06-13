DOT&PF Reminds Alaskans of Sign Placement Laws During Campaign Season





Safety for the traveling public is critical for Alaska.

(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) –As campaign season heats up, the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) urges all Alaskans, candidates, and campaign teams to adhere to state and federal laws prohibiting the placement of campaign signs within DOT&PF-managed right of ways.

Placing signs on state highway right of ways poses significant safety risks by impairing visibility, distracting drivers, and obstructing the safe movement of motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians. These signs also pose crash hazards and can delay or restrict essential maintenance activities. To mitigate these risks, DOT&PF will continue to remove noncompliant signs, prioritizing the removal of objects that impede visibility or movement, especially near intersections or driveways.

Candidates are encouraged to visit the DOT&PF website for more detailed information on legal sign placements and to view boundary maps at http://dot.alaska.gov/stwddes/dcsrow/campaignsigns.shtml.

It is important to note that the prohibition does not extend to small, temporary signs on private property. These signs must be less than 32 square feet in size (4’ by 8’) and authorized by the owner or occupant of the property, without compensation.

For any signs removed by DOT&PF, candidates can contact the relevant regional office to inquire about sign recovery:

Central Region Right of Way, Anchorage Office: 907.269.0700

Northern Region Right of Way, Fairbanks Office: 907.451.5400

Southcoast Region Right of Way, Juneau Office: 907.465.4499

DOT&PF is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all Alaskans during this election season and appreciates the cooperation of all Alaskans, candidates, and campaign teams in adhering to these regulations.

For more information regarding the legal placement of signs or any other inquiries, please refer to the attached statutes AS 19.25.075-AS 19.25.015 and 17 AAC 20.012, or contact your local DOT&PF regional office.

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 237 airports, 9 ferries serving 35 communities, over 5,600 miles of highway and 839 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to “Keep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure.”

