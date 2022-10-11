DOT&PF Reopens Maintenance Station in Central Alaska to Full Capacity





Central is the final M&O Station to reopen after 2016 closures.

(FAIRBANKS, Alaska)— The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, (DOT&PF) is re-opening the Central Maintenance station on October 10, 2022. This maintenance station serves the Steese Highway and nearby communities of Central and Circle.

“Opening this camp allows us to better maintain our roads in this area, and to address challenges we have experienced with winter road maintenance.” said Northern Region Director, Joseph Kemp. “Eagle Summit in particular is very challenging in the wintertime.”

The Steese Highway starts in Fairbanks and extends 161 miles northwest toward Central and Circle Hot Springs. Central is located at MP 127.6. The Steese Highway crosses Eagle Summit at 3,685 feet which frequently experiences strong winds and snow drifting during the winter.

“I am pleased to be able to reopen this maintenance station for the people of Interior Alaska,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “Increasing the safety of our roads and highway is a priority for this administration and reopening these stations will improve winter traveling conditions.”

Drivers can check road conditions at 511.alaska.gov or by dialing 5-1-1 from any phone in Alaska.



