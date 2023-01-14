DOT&PF Seeks Public Review of Summer 2023 Ferry Schedule





(JUNEAU, Alaska) — The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) 2023 Summer Schedule is now open for public comment. The schedule and supporting documentation can be found here: https://dot.alaska.gov/amhs/ doc/service_notices/2023_ summer_considerations.pdf

The public is encouraged to provide written comments by January 26, 2023. Comments may be submitted via the following website links (look for the “Service Area Events” and “Engage” buttons):

Prince William Sound Service Area Playbook https://publicinput.com/I2644

North Lynn Canal Service Area Playbook https://publicinput.com/X8774

Northern Inside Passage Service Area Playbook https://publicinput.com/F1462

Southern Inside Passage Service Area Playbook https://publicinput.com/I7315

Aleutian Chain Service Area Playbook https://publicinput.com/N4858

Kodiak Island Service Area Playbook https://publicinput.com/E2686

Metlakatla Service Area Playbook https://publicinput.com/L4550

Bellingham Service Area Playbook https://publicinput.com/M4886

Prince Rupert Service Area Playbook https://publicinput.com/H5567,

Comments may also be emailed to: restore@PublicInput.com, or faxed to 907-228-6873.

Two public virtual meetings are scheduled for January 27, 2023 to hear additional comments and consider other adjustments. Information to participate in both virtual meetings:

AMHS Summer Schedule 2023 Public Meeting for SOUTHEAST AK

Time: Jan 27, 2023 10:00 AM Alaska

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us06web.zoom. us/j/82458562885?pwd= VUNUSDN6SWs0bmJLbDhVak81NnhjZz 09

Meeting ID: 824 5856 2885

Passcode: Eb8iky

Phone: +1 253 215 8782

Meeting ID: 824 5856 2885

Passcode: 588296

Or find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/ kcImydtKid

AMHS Summer Schedule 2023 Public Meeting for SOUTHWEST AK

Time: Jan 27, 2023 1:30 p.m. AST

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us06web.zoom. us/j/82688381659?pwd= UGF4SFZtYklCMFZydkg3SXhrdUpKdz 09

Meeting ID: 826 8838 1659

Passcode: fxZ3ej

Phone: +1 253 215 8782

Meeting ID: 826 8838 1659

Passcode: 226598

Or find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/ ksz3uPpJI

The January 27 meetings will also be held at the Alaska Marine Highway Ketchikan Central Office, 7037 North Tongass Highway for participants wishing to attend in person.

The Summer 2023 Schedule also includes a schedule for the M/V Hubbard, crew pending, starting May 1. Reservations will be opened once a crew has been secured.

AMHS takes care to design the schedule to accommodate coastal communities’ special events to the greatest extent practicable. In addition to other comments, the public is encouraged to submit special event information. The department will work to contract supplemental service, if needed, to cover service disruptions.

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 237 airports, 9 ferries serving 33 communities, over 5,600 miles of highway and 839 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to “Keep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure.”

