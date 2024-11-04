DOT&PF Seeks Public Review of Summer 2025 Ferry Schedule





(JUNEAU, Alaska) – The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) 2025 Summer Schedule is now available for review and public comment. The Summer Schedule covers sailings from May 1, 2025, through September 30, 2025. The schedule and supporting documentation can be found here: https://dot.alaska.gov/amhs/doc/summer_considerations_2025.pdf

The public is encouraged to provide written comments by November 12, 2024. Comments may be emailed to dot.amhs.comments@alaska.gov, or faxed to 907-228-6873.

Two virtual public meetings are scheduled for November 12, 2024 to hear additional comments and consider schedule adjustments. Here are details about how to participate in both virtual meetings:

For Southeast Alaska:

When: November 12, 2024 10:30 AM AKDT

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81562507831

By phone: (253) 215-8782

Webinar ID: 815 6250 7831

International numbers available: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kdIogA0i7f

For Southwest and Southcentral Alaska (PWS):

When: November 12, 2024 11:30 AM AKDT

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84032925235

By phone: (253) 215-8782

Webinar ID: 840 3292 5235

International numbers available: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kdIogA0i7f

The November 12, 2024 meetings will be held at the Alaska Marine Highway’s Ketchikan Central Office, 7037 North Tongass Highway, for participants wishing to attend in person.

AMHS takes care to design the schedule to accommodate coastal communities’ special events to the greatest extent practicable. In addition to other comments, the public is encouraged to submit special event information. The department will work to contract supplemental service, if needed, to cover service disruptions.

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 237 airports, 9 ferries serving 35 communities along 3,500 marine miles, over 5,600 miles of highway and 839 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to “Keep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure.”

