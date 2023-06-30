DOT&PF Seeks Public Review of Winter Ferry Schedule

Comments open for the next two weeks
(JUNEAU, Alaska) – The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) 2023/2024 Winter Schedule is now open for public comment. The schedule and supporting documentation can be found here: https://dot.alaska.gov/amhs/
The public is encouraged to provide written comments by July 12, 2023. Comments may be submitted via the following website links (look for the “Submit a Comment” button near the bottom of each page):
Prince William Sound Service Area Playbook
https://dot.alaska.gov/
North Lynn Canal Service Area Playbook
https://dot.alaska.gov/
Northern Inside Passage Service Area Playbook
https://dot.alaska.gov/
Southern Inside Passage Service Area Playbook
https://dot.alaska.gov/
Aleutian Chain Service Area Playbook
https://dot.alaska.gov/
Kodiak Island Service Area Playbook
https://dot.alaska.gov/
Metlakatla Service Area Playbook
https://dot.alaska.gov/
Bellingham Service Area Playbook
https://dot.alaska.gov/
Prince Rupert Service Area Playbook
https://dot.alaska.gov/
Comments may also be emailed to: dot.amhs.comments@alaska.gov, or faxed to 907-228-6873.
Two public virtual meetings are scheduled for July 13, 2023 to hear additional comments and consider other adjustments. Information to participate in both virtual meetings:
For Southeast Alaska:
Date/Time: July 13, 2023, 10:00 AM AKDT
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/
Meeting ID: 898 7005 3927
Passcode: 216578
Connect by phone: (253) 215-8782
Meeting ID: 898 7005 3927
Passcode: 216578
For Southwest and Southcentral Alaska:
Date/Time: Jul 13, 2023 01:30 PM AKDT
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/
Meeting ID: 881 9590 3687
Passcode: 918000
Connect by phone: (253) 215-8782
Meeting ID: 881 9590 3687
Passcode: 918000
The July 13, 2023 meetings will be held at the Alaska Marine Highway Ketchikan Central Office, 7037 North Tongass Highway for participants wishing to attend in person.
AMHS takes care to design the schedule to accommodate coastal communities’ special events to the greatest extent practicable. In addition to other comments, the public is encouraged to submit special event information. The department will work to contract supplemental service, if needed, to cover service disruptions.
