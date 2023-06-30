DOT&PF Seeks Public Review of Winter Ferry Schedule

Comments open for the next two weeks

(JUNEAU, Alaska) – The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) 2023/2024 Winter Schedule is now open for public comment. The schedule and supporting documentation can be found here: https://dot.alaska.gov/amhs/ doc/winter_considerations_ 2023.pdf

The public is encouraged to provide written comments by July 12, 2023. Comments may be submitted via the following website links (look for the “Submit a Comment” button near the bottom of each page):

Prince William Sound Service Area Playbook

https://dot.alaska.gov/ chartingthecourse/sap/pws. shtml

North Lynn Canal Service Area Playbook

https://dot.alaska.gov/ chartingthecourse/sap/nlc. shtml

Northern Inside Passage Service Area Playbook

https://dot.alaska.gov/ chartingthecourse/sap/nip. shtml

Southern Inside Passage Service Area Playbook

https://dot.alaska.gov/ chartingthecourse/sap/sip. shtml

Aleutian Chain Service Area Playbook

https://dot.alaska.gov/ chartingthecourse/sap/ac.shtml

Kodiak Island Service Area Playbook

https://dot.alaska.gov/ chartingthecourse/sap/ki.shtml

Metlakatla Service Area Playbook

https://dot.alaska.gov/ chartingthecourse/sap/met. shtml

Bellingham Service Area Playbook

https://dot.alaska.gov/ chartingthecourse/sap/bel. shtml

Prince Rupert Service Area Playbook

https://dot.alaska.gov/ chartingthecourse/sap/ypr. shtml

Comments may also be emailed to: dot.amhs.comments@alaska.gov, or faxed to 907-228-6873.

Two public virtual meetings are scheduled for July 13, 2023 to hear additional comments and consider other adjustments. Information to participate in both virtual meetings:

For Southeast Alaska:

Date/Time: July 13, 2023, 10:00 AM AKDT­

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/ 89870053927?pwd= bDlpK0w0V01yYlB2b01QVlpSOWltQT 09

Meeting ID: 898 7005 3927

Passcode: 216578

Connect by phone: (253) 215-8782

Meeting ID: 898 7005 3927

Passcode: 216578

For Southwest and Southcentral Alaska:

Date/Time: Jul 13, 2023 01:30 PM AKDT

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/ 88195903687?pwd= RFI4R3VTZlI4cEd3cDBxM0dNVXJnZz 09

Meeting ID: 881 9590 3687

Passcode: 918000

Connect by phone: (253) 215-8782

Meeting ID: 881 9590 3687

Passcode: 918000

The July 13, 2023 meetings will be held at the Alaska Marine Highway Ketchikan Central Office, 7037 North Tongass Highway for participants wishing to attend in person.

AMHS takes care to design the schedule to accommodate coastal communities’ special events to the greatest extent practicable. In addition to other comments, the public is encouraged to submit special event information. The department will work to contract supplemental service, if needed, to cover service disruptions.

