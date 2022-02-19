DOT&PF soliciting Letters of Interest in the Disposal of M/V Malaspina





Deadline to submit interest is Monday, March 7, 2022.

(JUNEAU, Alaska) – Due to recent interest from a U.S. buyer to purchase the Malaspina, the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) is soliciting Letters of Interest between today, Friday, Feb. 18 and Monday, March 7, 2022. Alaska DOT&PF encourages any U.S. buyer with interest in purchasing the vessel, and retaining the vessel in Alaska, to respond to the State’s Request for Information by Monday, March 7.

The MV MALASPINA is a documented U.S. vessel constructed in 1963. It has been moored at Ward Cove in Ketchikan in long-term layup since December 2019 due to the cost to repair the vessel. Repairs were initially estimated at around $16 million, but have increased substantially since the discovery of significant steel damage, estimated midlife conversion requirements, and the need to repower the engine system.

The State will consider all letters of Interest received by March 7, 2022, and determine whether or not to further pursue any of the proposals.

Any purchase agreement must be approved by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). Infrastructure funded using federal Title 23 funds, must be used for Title 23 eligible purposes, including any proceeds from its sale. Proceeds from all assets sold by AMHS are deposited into the AMHS Fund or the Vessel Replacement Fund with advance arrangement.

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 237 airports, 10 ferries serving 35 communities along 3,500 of marine miles, over 5,600 miles of highway and 776 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to “Keep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure.”

# # #





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

