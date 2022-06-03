Doug Massie is running for State Senate District 0





Newly retired head of Alaska State Wildlife Troopers, Doug Massie, has filed for Alaska State Senate Seat O. Senate District O was recently redrawn, and now covers a significant portion of the Northern Mat-Su Borough, including Willow, Petersville, and Talkeetna. It extends to Parks Highway locales such as Denali, Cantwell, Healy and Clear. Among other communities, District O also holds Lake Louise and Valdez.

Doug Massie is a lifelong Alaskan who resides in the Valley and is actively involved in the area. Doug and his wife, Misty, own a small business on Knik Goose Bay Rd. that supports the dog mushing and snow- machining communities and employs ten local individuals. He has also coached youth hockey for the last 24 years and will continue those efforts again this upcoming season.

Doug looks to bring balanced conservative fiscal policy and improved public safety to his focus. He is a strong advocate for responsible resource development and would like to see expanded investment in Alaska in order to diversify Alaska’s economy and revenue streams. Doug counts himself as a cooperative leader who is open to compromise to find solutions in politics, but not at the expense of his values and ethics. He looks forward to meeting more constituents as he begins this campaign, and better understanding their questions and concerns.





