Douglass Doggett charged in child pornography investigation; More victims possible

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder announced that Douglass Gordon Doggett, 43, of Anchorage, has been charged with sexual exploitation of children, distribution of child pornography, receipt of child pornography, possession of child pornography, and illegal possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.
The criminal complaint alleges that, from November 2019 to May 2020, Doggett created numerous recordings of himself engaging in sexual activity with a 16-year-old girl. According to the complaint, in May 2019 Doggett and the victim began exchanging messages on Snapchat. The Snapchat activity continued until May 2020, and included the exchange of numerous videos and images depicting Doggett engaging in sexual activity with the minor.
The complaint further alleges that in May 2020, Doggett sent the victim a video of himself shooting an AR-15 at a target course. Doggett was taken into custody on July 7, 2020 and admitted to creating and exchanging the recordings recovered by law enforcement and to possessing the firearm. Doggett has multiple prior felony convictions, including a federal firearm conviction in 2010, which prohibited him from possessing firearms under federal law.
If convicted, Doggett faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years, with a maximum of up to 30 years in federal prison, for the most serious charges alleged. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
The FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force conducted the investigation leading to the charges in this case, with the assistance of the Anchorage Police Department (APD). This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney James Klugman of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska.
The investigation is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, Project Safe Childhood combines federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.
If the public has any further information regarding Doggett’s activities, please contact Anchorage FBI at (907) 276-4441.