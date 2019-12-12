Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over: Holiday Enforcement Campaign Begins

- Home
(ANCHORAGE) – The Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers will be conducting focused traffic enforcement efforts on roads and highways around the state to enhance safety this holiday season. Troopers will be on the lookout for motorists driving impaired, speeding, driving aggressively, driving distracted and enforcing safe seatbelt usage. The efforts will run from December 11, 2019 through January 1, 2020.
“Ultimately, our goal is to reduce the number of major-injury or fatal collisions on Alaska roads to zero,” said B Detachment Deputy Commander Lt. Freddie Wells. “The holidays are a joyous season; people are busy traveling to shop or gather with family and friends. We want to do all we can to help Alaskans reach their destinations safely.”
Troopers remind motorists to always wear seatbelts and never drive impaired. Seatbelts positively save lives, said Lt. Wells, adding that driving impaired is asking for trouble. “Anyone who celebrates with alcohol or marijuana should plan to have a designated driver, stay the night, or call a cab.”
Motorists who see someone driving dangerously are encouraged to call in a REDDI – Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately – by phoning 911. To learn more about REDDI, visit http://www.dot.alaska.gov/stwdplng/hwysafety/REDDI.shtml
Funding for increased highway patrol efforts comes from the National DUI Events High Visibility Enforcement Campaign with funds issued through the Alaska Highway Safety Office.
###
Written by: Kenneth Marsh | DPS on Dec 12, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News