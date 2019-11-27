Click it or Ticket: Troopers Launch Thanksgiving Enforcement Campaign

- Home
Holiday enforcement will focus on safe seatbelt usage, impaired driving, and other safety hazards.
November 26, 2019 (ANCHORAGE) – The Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers will conduct focused traffic enforcement efforts on roads and highways around the state to ensure safety this Thanksgiving holiday. Troopers will be enforcing safe seatbelt usage and watching for motorists who are speeding, driving impaired, driving aggressively, and driving distracted. The efforts will run November 27 – December 1.
“The intention is to reduce the number of major-injury or fatal collisions on Alaska roads to zero,” said B Detachment Deputy Commander Lt. Freddie Wells. “Thanksgiving is a time for people to gather with family and friends. We want to do our part to ensure Alaskans reach their destinations safely and make it home safely, too.”
Troopers encourage motorists to always wear seatbelts and to never drive impaired. Those who choose to celebrate with alcohol or marijuana should arrange to have a designated driver, stay the night, or call a cab.
Don’t hesitate to Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately by calling 911. To learn more about REDDI, visit http://www.dot.alaska.gov/stwdplng/hwysafety/REDDI.shtml In the meantime, drive safely and courteously. Have a wonderful Thanksgiving Day!
Funding for increased highway patrol efforts come from the National CIOT High Visibility Enforcement Campaign with funds issued through the Alaska Highway Safety Office.
Written by: Kenneth Marsh | DPS on Nov 27, 2019.
