Driver in Fatal October Old Seward Highway Collision Charged with Murder Following Toxicology Report

Alaska Native News Feb 6, 2019.

Anchorage man, 25-year-old Jose A.Ibarra has been arrested in the fatal October T-Bone accident on the Old Seward Highway after the APD receipt of toxicology results in connection with that accident.

Ibarra was traveling southbound on the Old Seward Highway in his red Mitsubishi Mirage when he collided with cab driver, Bruce Orton, in a Ford Crown Victoria pulling out from 79th Avenue. Orton was declared deceased at the scene.







The Mirage with Ibarra and another occupant caught fire following the collision. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

APD attempted to take Ibarra into custody after tests showed alcohol and marijuana in his system at the time of the accident, but, were unable to locate Ibarra.

On Tuesday, officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call at Parsons and Price in Mountain View and made contact with Ibarra. He was served with the warrant on charges of Murder II, Manslaughter, Operating Under the Influence, and Driving with License Suspended.