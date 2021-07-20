Driver in Saturday’s Fatal Rollover in Soldotna Charged with Murder







Soldotna-based troopers report that the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal rollover on Saturday morning was successfully apprehended two hours later in his home and charged with murder.

Trooper responded to the scene of the crash after being notified at 3:38 am on Saturday. They found that prior to their arrival, the driver of the vehicle, identified as 50-year-old David Casey, had fled the scene.

There were three passengers at the scene, two were transported to the local hospital suffering from minor injuries, while the third passenger, 27-yea-old Samuel Hellmuth, of Idaho was found deceased.

At 5:30 am, troopers located Casey at his residence and took him into custody on charges of Murder 2, Assault 3 x2, DUI, MIW 4, Reckless Endangerment, and Leaving the Scene of a Fatality Accident. He was remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility in Kenai.

Hellmuth’s next of kin were notified of his passing.





