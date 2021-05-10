Driver Pulled from Vehicle in Palmer as it Burst into Flames Sunday Morning







Palmer-based troopers reported that they had received a call reporting a rollover collision where the vehicle was on fire. At the time of the call, troopers were unaware if the occupants had escaped or were trapped inside of the burning vehicle.

When troopers arrived at the scene shortly after 9 am, they found the vehicle on its side and fully engulfed in flames. They would discover that several good samaritans pulled over at the accident scene and managed to pull the driver and only occupant from the vehicle as it burst into flames.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the Mat-Su Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

An investigation into the crash is being conducted.





