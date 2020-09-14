Driver Sought for Questioning in Nome’s Missing Female Located

Alaska Native News on Sep 14, 2020.

Nome police announced on Sunday that a vehicle and its driver who they sought for information they may have in connection with the disappearance of Florence Okpealuk, age 33, has been located.

Okpealuk has been missing since August 31. She was last seen on West Beach that day.

She is described as standing 5’2″ and weighing approximately 130 pounds with brown hair.

The search for Okpealuk was initiated by the Nome Police Department and were soon joined by the Alaska State Troopers, Nome Volunteer Fire Department Search and Rescue Team, and the United States Coast Guard, and most recently by the FBI. The FBI arrived in Nome on Saturday following a request by the NPD for more manpower.

While the driver of the sought vehicle was located within hours of police announcing he was being sought for questioning, the results of that interview have not been released by the department.

