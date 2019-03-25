Drunk Driver Collides Head-On with Two Juvenile Bicyclists on Old Glenn Highway

Alaska Native News Mar 25, 2019.

A full traffic investigation was opened and all westbound traffic was blocked between Park Place Street and Coronado Road on the Old Glenn Highway following an accident involving a drunk driver and two juveniles on bicycles on Sunday afternoon.

Patrol Division officers responded to the scene at 3:51 pm on Sunday afternoon after receiving a vehicle/pedestrian collision to find a male and female bicyclist suffering from serious injuries after being struck by a silver 2014 Subaru driven by 60-year-old Vicie Zielinski.







APD reports that “a male juvenile and female juvenile were riding their bikes on the sidewalk of the Old Glenn Highway when a silver 2014 Subaru drove onto the sidewalk as if it were making a lane change.” APD continued, saying that Zielinski accelerated and impacted the bicyclists head-on.

Zielinski remained at the scene, as did witnesses to the incident. Zielinski was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests which she failed. As a result, she was arrested on OUI charges. The witnesses all gave statements to the investigators.