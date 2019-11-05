Drunk Driver Crashes into Muldoon/Northern Lights Retaining Wall

Multiple call-ins reporting a possible injury crash prompted APD patroll officers to respond to Muldoon and East Northern Lights at approximately 1130 pm on Saturday night.

Callers reported that a red 2010 Toyota ran a red light at that intersection then immediately crashed into the concrete retaining wall on the northeast portion of the intersection. They reported that the driver of the vehicle walked away from the crash site. Responding officers saw a man with visible injuries and car keys in his hand walking northbound on Muldoon and so made contact.

The man, who was bleeding from his head was deemed the driver of the vehicle. After contact, the injured driver, who was identified as 32-year-old Alex Kurth, showed signs of intoxication but refused to participate with Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.

Kurth was taken into custody and charged with DUI and Leaving the Scene of a Crash.

At the Anchorage Jail a breathalyzer was administered and Kurth blew over three times the legal limit.