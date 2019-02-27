Dual Wasilla Gunshot Deaths Ruled Homicide/Suicide

Alaska Native News Feb 27, 2019.

Following a week-long investigation, Alaska State Troopers revealed that the death of two Wasilla individuals has been determined to have been a homicide, suicide.

Troopers responded to an address near Bogard Road in Wasilla on February 18th to find two individuals, identified as Sarah Klingener, age 47 and Shawn McVey, age 57 both of Wasilla. dead from gunshot wounds.

The investigation found that Klingener’s death was a homicide and it was determined that McVey died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No other individuals were involved according to troopers.