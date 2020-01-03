DUI Charges for New Years Driver in Ditch on Sterling

Alaska Native News on Jan 3, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers K9 team responded to mile 91 of the Sterling Highway at 10:03 pm on New Years night after a report of a vehicle off the roadway, AST reported.

When they arrived at the scene, the driver, later identified as John A.H. Mccord, afe 22, was spinning his tires actively trying to get out of the snowy ditch.

The trooper, because of the driver’s behavior, determined that Mccord was driving under the influence.

A further check into Mccord’s background would find that he was driving with a revoked driver’s license as the result of a previous DUI out of Kodiak. He was also under conditions of release in multiple cases.

After being taken into custody, Mccord was taken to the Soldotna post where data master processing was carried out, then further transported to Kenai where he was remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility on charges of DUI, DWLR, and VCOR.