DUI Driver Arrested on Child Endangerment Charges after Eagle River Crash





On Wednesday night an impaired driver was arrested for child endangerment and leaving the scene after police caught up to him after he left the scene of a crash with a small child, APD reports.

At 9:42 a witness to a crash called APD reporting that a black Chevy Volt was drifting back and forth near Hiland Drive and South River Lane before leaving the roadway, smashing a mailbox, and coming to rest nose-first in the ditch. The caller also reported that the driver would get into another vehicle that came to the scene and leave with a small child in tow.

An investigation into the owner of the vehicle would find that it belonged to 41-year-old Phillip M. Gaines. Armed with an address, officers responded to his residence on the 2100-block of South River Lane. When they arrived at that location, they were invited in and made contact with Gaines, who, officers said, showed signs of being impaired and smelled of alcohol.

As a result, it was decided to take him into custody on charges of DUI. Gaines would resist the cuffing process but would be taken into custody and taken outside. Officers attempted to get Gaines to submit to Standardized Field Sobriety Tests but instead, the suspect lunged at one of the officers before falling to the ground. The officers shackled Gaines and placed him in the patrol vehicle and transported him to the Anchorage Jail.

At the jail, Gaines was administered a breath test that showed him almost three times the legal limit.

Gaines was remanded on the charges of Reckless Endangerment, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and DUI.



