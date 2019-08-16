DUI Driver with Pending DUI Charges Arrested Drunk on Tustumena Lake Road

An Alaska State Trooper on patrol on Tustumena Lake Road pulled over a motorist that was headed straight at him in his lane of travel early Thursday morning.

The motorist, identified as 62-year-old Carl Bowman, was found to be driving under the influence and so, charged with DUI. It would also be found that Bowman had pending charges of DUI from an incident less than two weeks earlier and was on conditions of release. He was also charged with violating those conditions.

Bowman was transported to Kenai and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility.