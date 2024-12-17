Dunleavy Administration Submits Transition Report to Trump Transition HQ





Anchorage, AK) – The election of Donald Trump to a second term as President of the United States will unleash a new era of prosperity in Alaska. Governor Mike Dunleavy has already started the transformation by submitting a report titled “Alaska Priorities for Federal Transition” to his national transition team in Washington D.C. The report details both immediate and long-term actions that can be taken to reverse the devastating impact of more than 60 sanctions the Biden administration imposed on Alaska, and how unlocking Alaska’s minerals, oil and natural gas, and other natural resources will benefit both the state and national economy.

In the transition cover letter, Governor Dunleavy tells President-elect Trump, “Your election will hail in a new era of optimism and opportunity, and Alaska stands ready to and is eager to work with you to repair this damage wrought by the previous administration, and to set both Alaska and America on a course to prosperity.”

Here are the links to the transition report documents.

Trump Transition Team Alaska Letter

Trump Transition Team Alaska One Page Briefing Paper

Alaska Federal Transition Plan



