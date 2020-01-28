DVPO Suspect Injures Wasilla Trooper During Arrest

Alaska Native News on Jan 28, 2020.

AST revealed that a trooper received minor injuries during the arrest of a Domestic Violence Protective Order suspect on Tuesday morning.

Troopers received a call-in at 5:19 pm on Monday reporting that 27-year-old Tyler Jimenez was violating a DVPO on Unalaska Drive in Wasilla.

At 7:30 am on Tuesday, troopers went to the Mat-Su Regional Hospital on Woodworth Loop and made contact with the suspect. As troopers attempted arrest, Jimenez resisted and assaulted one of the troopers.

Jimenez was transported to Palmer and remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and held without bail. He was charged with DVPO Violation, Assault IV x 4 on a Law Enforcement Officer, and Resisting Arrest.

The trooper was released from the hospital after treatment of his injuries.