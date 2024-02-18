Dylan Moss Indicted for February 10th Murder in Anchorage





(Anchorage, AK) – On Thursday, an Anchorage grand jury indicted 24-year-old Dylan Cole Moss for causing the death of 21-year-old Gabriel LeBlanc. Moss has also been charged with one count of Misconduct Involving a Weapon in the Fourth Degree for possessing a firearm while his mental and/or physical abilities were impaired by alcohol.

On Feb. 10, 2024, the Anchorage Police Department responded to an apartment complex off Huntsmen Circle after a male identifying himself as Moss called 911 stating he shot someone in the head. Police found Gabriel LeBlanc deceased in his bedroom from a single gunshot wound to the head. Dylan Moss was standing outside the front door of the apartment when police arrived and was detained for questioning. Moss was subsequently arrested.

The charges in the indictment are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Moss is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Moss is in the custody of the Department of Corrections. The court previously set bail at $100,000 cash performance plus house arrest monitored by the Pre-Trial Enforcement Division. He is scheduled to be arraigned before the Superior Court on Feb. 20, 2024.



