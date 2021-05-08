Eagle Man’s Remains sent to SME for Examination







AST says that despite no evidence of foul play, the SME office in Anchorage has requested the remains of a 69-year-old Eagle man who was discovered deceased on his property on Thursday afternoon.

Gerald Goodnoh was found deceased on his property several miles out of Eagle and troopers were notified at 1:44 pm on Thursday. His next of kin along with Eagle health aides responded to the scene and transported his remains to the Eagle clinic.

“The State Medical Examiner’s office was contacted and requested the body for examination,” troopers stated. Troopers traveled to Eagle and transported Goodnoh’s remains to Tok where further arrangements were made through a funeral home to have his remains transported to the SMEs in Anchorage.





