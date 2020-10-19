Eagle River Man Arrested by SWAT after being Taken Down by K9 Stan

Alaska Native News on Oct 19, 2020.

Anchorage police revealed that an Eagle River suspect was taken into custody late Sunday night after a stand-off on the 14500-block of Don Circle after a DV Assault incident that occurred between the suspect and his girlfriend.

APD responded to the incident location at 6:37 pm on Sunday evening after receiving the disturbance call and upon arrival, made contact with 37-year-old Karl M. Thomas, who they say was armed with a handgun. When given commands, Thomas refused to comply and retreated back into the residence. A short time later, the female victim came out of the house. Despite multiple requests by negotiators to come out, Thomas remained inside, and so search and arrest warrants were requested and granted and SWAT was called in.

Throughout the incident, commands, including K9 warnings were issued, and soon after SWAT arrived at the scene Thomas came out of the residence but continued to refuse compliance.







K9 Stan was deployed and immediately latched on to Thomas’s arm causing him to go to ground and he was taken into custody.After being treated at the hospital for his dog bite, Thomas was remanded to the Anchorage Jail on charges of Assault II and IV and resisting arrest.

By 10:55 pm APD reported that the scene had been cleared.