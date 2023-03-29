Eagle River Man Arrested for Trafficking Firearms





ANCHORAGE – An Eagle River man was arrested Tuesday in Illinois on criminal charges related to his alleged trafficking of firearms from Alaska to California.

According to court documents, Cornelius Leon William Smith, 32, purchased 9 firearms on behalf of other individuals while falsely stating that he was the true purchaser, bought a gun in Alaska and then re-sold it to a California resident, and operated a firearms business, all without the proper license.

Smith is charged with one count of Engaging in the Business of Dealing Firearms Without a License, one count of Transferring a Firearm to an Out-of-State Resident, and nine counts of False Statement During Purchase of Firearms. If convicted, Smith faces a maximum penalty of ten years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker of the District of Alaska made the announcement.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Ivers is prosecuting the case.

