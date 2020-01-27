Eagle River Man Caught and Jailed for Wasilla Robbery with Shots-Fired

Alaska Native News on Jan 27, 2020.

A call-in reporting a theft in progress resulted in the arrest of an Eagle River suspect on several charges after shots-fired, a crash and fleeing on foot early Monday morning, AST reports.

A call reporting a theft in progress was received by Alaska State Troopers at 2:50 am on Monday morning prompted a response to the scene to a residence on West Gold Bar Road in Wasilla.

The initial investigation at the scene found that three suspects trespassed onto the property there and stole a firearm and a wallet from a vehicle. The two victims confronted the thieves only to have shot fired towards them as the suspects fled the scene.

Troopers and Wasilla police would find that the suspects had crashed their getaway vehicle and had then fled into the woods. Wasilla police brought in K9 ‘Echo’ who would successfully track one suspect who was then placed under arrest.

Authorities identified the apprehended suspect as 19-year-old Everett McCormick of Eagle River. McCormick was charged with Robbery I, Assault III x2, Theft II, Criminal trespass I, and Theft IV. A check into McCormick’s background found that he was also on probation for Burglary I, and so would be further charged with probation violations. Court records show McCormick has multiple convictions that include Access Device Theft, multiple vehicle thefts, and burglary.