Eagle River man charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm





Law enforcement is seeking additional information.

ANCHORAGE – An Eagle River man was charged last week with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, in October 2023, Kyle Reynolds, 27, allegedly possessed a firearm during a domestic violence assault. At the time of the alleged event, Reynolds had a prior felony conviction for assault and failing to stop at the direction of a peace officer resulting in serious injury.

Reynolds is charged with 18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(1) in violation of being a felon in possession of firearms. If convicted, Reynolds faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker of the District of Alaska, Anchorage Police Department (APD) Chief Designee Bianca Cross and Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Seattle Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Blais made the announcement.

APD and ATF Anchorage Field Office are investigating the case. If anyone has any information related to Reynolds’s possession of firearms, suppressors or other activities, please submit an online police report with APD at www.anchoragepolice.com/file-a-police-report or submit a tip to the ATF at www.atf.gov/atf-tips.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Adam Alexander and Christina Sherman are prosecuting the case.



