Eagle River Man Perishes in Big Lake ATV Accident





Alaska State Troopers received a call reporting an ATV accident with injuries in the Big Lake area just before 1 am on Sunday morning according to the AST Dispatch.

Troopers and EMS responded to the property near Big Lake and found 40-year-old Jack Leibach of Eagle River unresponsive. CPR was carried out in an attempt to revive the victim and LifeMed responded to transport Leibach to a medical facility but before they could do so the victim succumbed to his injuries.

An investigation into the incident found that Leibach was seated on the ATV when the throttle was inadvertently hit and the ATV was propelled into a rocky area where Leibach was ejected and fatally injured.

Leibach’s next of kin was at the scene and was notified.

The State Medical Examiner responded to the scene and took possession of the remains for autopsy.



