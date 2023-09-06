Eagle River Man Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography, Sexual Abuse of a Minor





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – An Eagle River man pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count sexual exploitation of a child for production of child pornography and one count possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Michael V. Ross, 32, coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct and documented some of the abuse through pictures and videos kept on his cell phone. It is alleged that the abuse occurred between March 2017 and August 2021, sometimes occurring weekly.

The defendant faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker of the District of Alaska made the announcement.

The FBI Anchorage Field Office and Anchorage Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Brickey and Adam Alexander are prosecuting the case.



