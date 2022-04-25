Eagle River Man Takes Troopers on Chase through Palmer Neighborhoods Sunday Evening





Alaska State Troopers on patrol on Bogard Road in the Palmer area attempted a traffic stop on a Chevy Uplander at just after 7 pm on Sunday evening and instead were taken on a chase through the local neighborhoods, troopers reported on Monday.

According to the report, the Chevy drove recklessly through neighborhoods in the Hemmer Road area before continuing westbound on Bogard Road. The car chase did not end until the suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Direll Harris of Eagle River, crashed the vehicle on Lazy Eight Court.

But, Harris was not ready to give himself up to the troopers and after the crash, elected to flee on foot. That foot pursuit was brief, however, and troopers soon caught up to him and took him into custody.

Harris was arrested and transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial facility where he was remanded on charges that included Failure to Stop I, Assault III, MICS III, Resisting Arrest, and Reckless Driving.

He was held without bail to await arraignment.





