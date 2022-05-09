Eagle River Teen Suffers Serious Neck and Head Injuries in Swan Lake ATV Accident





Alaska State Troopers reported on Sunday that a LifeMed helicopter responded to the scene southeast of Swan Lake on Sunday afternoon and airlifted an injured 16-year-old and transported her to Providence Hospital in Anchorage.

Troopers received a report of the AT accident at 3 pm on Sunday from near the Knik Glacier and Helo 3 was launched from anchorage to the scene. MatSu EMS and a State Park Ranger also responded to the scene on ATV from the Knik River Pavilion. A call went to LifeMed at the same time and that helicopter launched from Soldotna and flew to the scene.

EMS administered preliminary assistance to the teen who had serious injuries to her head and neck before LifeMed flew here to the hospital for more care.

The investigation at the scene found that the Eagle River teen was driving a Yamaha Grizzly without a helmet, and while following two other ATVs, drove off of a ledge and plummeted 12 feet to a shallow creek bed. She was not wearing a helmet when she rolled the vehicle.

There is no information as to her current condition.





