Early Morning Storm Closes Down Alaska Airlines Seattle Operations

Alaska Native News Jan 6, 2019.
Alaska Airlines aircraft on the tarmac. Image-Alaska Airlines Blog

Alaska Airlines aircraft on the tarmac. Image-Alaska Airlines Blog

A power outage in the Seattle area early Sunday morning grounded Alaska Airlines operations for about an hour between 4:20 am and 5:15 am but was once again up and running after power was restored.

High winds in the metropolitan area and the Sea-Tac Airport knocked down power poles and the high winds shut down power for as many as 320,000. Puget Sound Energy reports that 224,000 of their customers are still without lights.

Alaska Airlines canceled five flights and delayed as many as 27. The inconvenienced flyers are being offered compensation on a case by case basis.

This newest storm follows the New Years Day storm where snow and ice resulted in 36 flights being canceled as airline workers de-iced aircraft and cleared snow from the operations area.

All flights are now running their regular schedules.



Related Articles:

Flooding caused by Harvey Inundated Houston this Weekend. Image-VOAAlready Under Water, Houston Faces New Deluge From Stalled Tropical Storm Portrait of group of Carlisle Indian Industrial School students in uniform, 1894. Photo by John N. Choate. Photo Lot 81-12 06820900, National Anthropological Archives, Smithsonian Institution, Washington, D.C.Native Americans No Closer to Learning Fates of Boarding School Ancestors Amtrak Train Derails on Highway Bridge in Washington State Alaska National Guardsmen in cockpit of C-17 Globemaster III transport. Image-Staff Sgt. Balinda O'Neal DreselAlaska Guardsmen Conduct Operations in Frozen Beaufort Sea