Early Morning Storm Closes Down Alaska Airlines Seattle Operations

Alaska Native News Jan 6, 2019.

A power outage in the Seattle area early Sunday morning grounded Alaska Airlines operations for about an hour between 4:20 am and 5:15 am but was once again up and running after power was restored.

High winds in the metropolitan area and the Sea-Tac Airport knocked down power poles and the high winds shut down power for as many as 320,000. Puget Sound Energy reports that 224,000 of their customers are still without lights.

Alaska Airlines canceled five flights and delayed as many as 27. The inconvenienced flyers are being offered compensation on a case by case basis.

This newest storm follows the New Years Day storm where snow and ice resulted in 36 flights being canceled as airline workers de-iced aircraft and cleared snow from the operations area.

All flights are now running their regular schedules.





