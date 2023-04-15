Earth Day Activities at UAS-April 18-22





JUNEAU – The University of Alaska Southeast (UAS) is celebrating Earth Day with a series of events this week leading up to Earth Day on Saturday, April 22. Led by the UAS Sustainability Committee, the activities include:

Tuesday, April 18, 6:30-8 pm

Lecture: Indigeneity and the ‘Domestic Posthuman’: Reevaluating the Scale, Pace, Texture, and Place

Dr. Colbey Reid will discuss the idea of “lo-tek,” an anti-primitivist conceptualization of Indigenous innovation, to reorient our understanding of design futures forecast by technology and human-technology relations toward humanity, conviviality, and ecological longevity.

Location: Sealaska Heritage Institute Clan House, Walter Soboleff Building

Wednesday, April 19, 10-11am

Roundtable Discussion: Nature, Aesthetics, and The Body

Join our featured guest Dr. Colbey Reid and four other committed conversationalists for an interdisciplinary topic discussion on the intersection of nature, aesthetics, and the body, featuring Dr. Kevin Maier (Literature), Dr. Kevin Krein (Philosophy), Dr. Forest Haven (Anthropology), and Dr. Melissa Dolese (Psychology). This is an open invitation to faculty, staff, students, and community members to join in the discussion. Coffee and pastries will be offered, attendees are asked to bring a favorite mug and their own water bottle!

Location: Glacier View Room, Egan 222, or by Zoom using this link

Friday, April 21, 12-1 pm

Earth Day Celebratory Pizza Party!

At this event, attendees will gather at the kiln, assemble a slice, and cook it in the kiln while creating community.

Location: UAS Kiln next to the Hendrickson Annex Building, Juneau Campus

Friday, April 21, 1-2:30 pm

Sharing Our Climate Stories: Holding Space for Environmental Change

Gather around the fire at the Noyes Pavilion to share climate stories, created earlier at the April 5 writing workshop event. Those attending will have an opportunity to participate in a study on environmental attitudes by completing a post-event survey – participation in data collection is not required to attend the event. Register using this link.

Location: Noyes Pavilion, Juneau Campus

Saturday, April 22, 3-4:15 pm

Earth Day Mindful Woods Walk

Honor Earth Day by joining Linda Kruger, a certified wilderness therapy guide for a mindful woods walk/forest bath on Auke Lake Trail. This walk will last approximately 75 minutes mindfully connecting with nature on the trail. Those attending will have an opportunity to participate in a study on environmental attitudes by completing a post-event survey – participation in data collection is not required to attend the event. For more information about Forest Bathing see nationalgeographic.com/travel/article/forest-bathing-nature-walk-health. Sponsored by Student Government

Location: Auke Lake Trail Head, off of Glacier Highway

For more information about the above activities, contact Dr. Melissa Dolese, UAS Sustainability Committee at mjdolese@alaska.edu. #uasearthday

