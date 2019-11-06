East 25th Avenue Gunshot Victim Succumbs to Injuries at Hospital

Anchorage police responded to an East 25th Avenue address at 8:15 pm on Tuesday after receiving a report of a gunshot victim. When they responded they found the victim with a serious gunshot wound to the upper body.

The victim, whose name has not been revealed, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation found that a group of adults, all of whom knew each other, were at the address and handling a rifle when it discharged striking the victim.

Police took all the persons present at the time of the incident into custody for questioning.

The victim, whose name is being withheld pending next of kin notification, died of his injuries this morning at the hospital.

APD is continuing the investigation that is now classified as a homicide.

No arrests have been made.