Eight New Cases of COVID-19 Announced in Four Alaska Communities

ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) Tuesday announced eight new cases of COVID-19 in four Alaska communities – Anchorage (4), Juneau (2), Eagle River (1), and Ketchikan (1). This brings the total case count in Alaska to 329.
These new cases were reported from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on April 20 and reflect data posted at noon Tuesday on coronavirus-response-alaska-
Of the new cases, six are male and two are female. One is aged 10-19; four are aged 20-29; two are aged 50-59; and one is aged 60-69. There have been a total of 36 hospitalizations and nine deaths with no new hospitalizations or deaths reported Monday. Recovered cases now total 168, including seven new recovered cases recorded Monday.
Stay informed
Questions about COVID-19?
###