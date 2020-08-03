Eight-Year-Old Dies in ATV Accident on Eska Mine Trail Saturday Evening

Alaska Native News on Aug 3, 2020.

AST is reporting an ATV fatality involving an eight-year-old child on the Eska Mine Trail near Sutton that took place on Saturday evening.

Alaska State and Wildlife Troopers, the Palmer/Butte Fire and Rescue and LifeMed responded to the scene 7 miles up the trail at just after 5 pm on Saturday. But, unfortunately the child perished from his injuries at the scene.

The investigation at the scene revealed that the boy who was not wearing a safety helmet, was ejected from the ATV when it flipped.

The child’s remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.

Troopers report that the investigation into the incident is continuing.